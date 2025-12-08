Steven Patrick Hauser, 73, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Steve was born on April 13, 1952, to Jack and Cornelia (Troxler) Hauser. He was united in marriage to Eileen Luebbehusen on November 5, 1972, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Steve was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Parish, where he served as a catechist, song leader and guitarist at Mass, reader, adorer in the Eucharistic Adoration Program, pastoral council member, chair of the Communications Commission, member of the Picnic Committee, and participant in Cursillo 43. His favorite stewardship to the parish was portraying St. Nick for the children each December, sharing stories of acts of charity and kindness.

In 2018, Steve and his wife Eileen were honored with the Simon Brute’ Award for their dedication to their church and faith. Steve was a founding member of the Dubois County Bourbon Enthusiasts and enjoyed spending time playing cards and dominoes with friends. He took great joy in leading cross-country trips with his former motorcycle and convertible groups, and most recently enjoyed riding weekly with his friends on their e-bikes and flying radio-controlled planes with the RC Flyers. Steve also had a deep love of cooking and preparing meals for gatherings of family and friends, creating countless memories around the table. Above all, he treasured time with his family – traveling together, holiday gatherings, and their favorite games.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Eileen Hauser; daughter, Courtney Hauser (Mark Poffenberger) of St. Joseph, MI; son, Craig Hauser of Lafayette, IN; three brothers, Fred (Eileen), Bill (Ruth), and Ken (Connie) Hauser; one sister, Mary Sue (Gary) Johnson; and two sisters-in-law, Rosie Hauser and Geri Hauser.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Stuart, Jack, Dan, and Rickey; and one sister, Judy Hauser.

A Celebration of Life Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center in Jasper or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Schnellville.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherkluesner.com.