The final week for Huntingburg’s city-wide leaf pick-up is December 22-24. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Mondays and Tuesdays and north of Highway 64 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be a catch-up day. Huntingburg Leaf Pick Up is a complimentary service and you are not required to call into City Hall to get on a list.

Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line for the equipment to reach them. Please keep limbs and sticks out of leaf piles, and refrain from placing leaves near parked cars and away from storm sewer inlets to ensure drains are not clogged during rain events.

If you’d rather take care of it yourself or need to dispose of leaves after the city-wide pick-up ends, you’re welcome to bring your leaves to the limb yard during its opening hours, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., daily. When dropping off leaves, please remember to empty your bags and take them home with you.

For questions or for more information, please contact Kenlee Steffe, Director of Community Development, at (812)683-2211 or ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov.