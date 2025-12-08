The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Summer Internship (GSI) Program, which is open to eligible undergraduate and graduate students. The initiative provides paid opportunities for students who have completed at least one year of undergraduate coursework and are currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution. Selected interns will earn $16.24 per hour.

At INDOT, the GSI Program offers a range of transportation-related internships across multiple fields. Opportunities are available in accounting, construction management, materials and testing, public information, transportation research, engineering, planning, and other areas within the agency.

Students can apply by visiting bit.ly/INDOTInternships26 or learn more about the Governor’s Summer Internship Program at bit.ly/INDOTGSIProgram. Individuals with questions about the application process may contact INDOT at 855-463-6848 or visit INDOT4U.com.