Linus H. Tretter, age 85, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Linus was born in Spencer County, Indiana, on March 17, 1940, to Christian and Mary (Schaeffer) Tretter. He married Mary Lou Hoffman on June 20, 1964, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2017.

He was a United States Veteran, serving in the Army National Guard.

He was a lifetime farmer, and had worked at Brosmer Woodworking/Best Chairs for approximately 15 years.

Linus was a member of St Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, Celestine Community Club, and Good Shepherd of the Hills K of C.

He enjoyed farming, spending time with his dog, Lady, and spending time with family and friends. He loved watching sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and I.U. Basketball fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Denise (Kevin) Schroering, Celestine, IN, three sons, Brian (Jill) Tretter, Huntingburg, IN, Kevin Tretter, Indianapolis, IN, and Michael (Kelly) Tretter, Celestine, IN, 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three sisters, Irene Balbach, Haubstadt, IN, Almeda Hopf, Jasper, IN, and Alice (Leo) Gilson, Jasper, IN, two sisters-in-law, Betty Tretter, Ferdinand, IN, and Judy Tretter, Huntingburg, IN, sisters and brothers-in-law from his wife, Mary Lou’s side, Carol (Paul) Knies, Jasper, IN, Alan (Dana) Hoffman, Jasper, IN, and Jack Goodman, Celestine, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Esther (John) Weidenbenner, two brothers, Ray and Urban Tretter, two brothers-in-law, Bill Balbach and Donnie Hopf, and in-laws from Mary Lou’s side, Eugenia (Henry) Rahman, Shirley Goodman, and Frances Goodman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linus Tretter will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. The parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.

