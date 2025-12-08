Southwest Development Council (SWIDC) is partnering a site selection firm, Ginovus, located in central Indiana. The partnership will include a deep dive into the regional marketing, learning and implementation of best practices when working with a site selector to locate a business attraction project, and perfecting the regional workforce story.

The President of SWIDC, Ashley Willis stated, “Working with Ginovus on a project like this will be a great exercise to learn from Ginovus. Ginovus has fantastic experience with business attraction clients and can shine a light on our regional strengths and help us improve our messaging to encourage more private investment and job creation in our southwest region. SWIDC is very excited to be starting this project with a Hoosier company like Ginovus!” The SWIDC region has a lot to offer target industries including: manufacturing, defense, agribusiness, energy, mining, and warehouse/distribution.

SWIDC is a ten-county region working collaboratively to attract new investment, jobs, and quality-of-place investments. The region is located in southwest Indiana including Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Harrison, Knox, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer Counties.