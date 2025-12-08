Ina Ruth Denton, 93 of Huntingburg, IN; formerly from Newton, IL passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at The Timbers Nursing Home in Jasper, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Ina was born on January 15, 1932 in Watson Township, Effingham County, IL, the daughter of Robert Early Simpson and Ruth Marie Dunn.

Ina was a graduate of Effingham High School, Class of 1949. She was a devoted member of Scott Avenue Christian Church in Newton, IL. Ina took great joy in reading her Bible and fellowship while attending church services. She also did quilting at the church and donated to the church foodbank. She enjoyed volunteering to cook at Oil Belt Christian Service Camp in Flora, IL. Ina was a cancer survivor and enjoyed participating in the Survivors Walk at the annual Relay for Life in Newton. In her earlier years, Ina enjoyed making cross-stitched items for new grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sewing different projects. Ina retired from Newton City Hall after 44 years of dedicated service.

Ina is survived by her 6 children, Thomas (Jill) Denton of Ramsey, IN, Retha (Bill) Eastep of Cisne, IL, Wilbur (Diane) Denton of St. Anthony, IN, Sheryl (Pat) Messmer of Huntington, IN, Robert Denton of Mattoon, IL, and Alena (Andy) Thompson of Mattoon, IL; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Louise Pontious of Dieterich, IL; and numerous niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Eugene Simpson, Helena Smith, Robert Simpson, and Wilbur Simpson.