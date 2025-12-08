The Indiana DNR is reminding that the deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) applications is set for January 15th, 2026.

The goal of the LARE program is to restore and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring continued use of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams. The program provides technical assistance to qualifying projects that reduce non-point sediment and nutrient pollution throughout their watersheds.

Qualifying projects include sediment removal, restoring wetlands, lowhead dam removal, and others. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about the LARE program, visit lare.dnr.IN.gov.

Applicants are encouraged to contact LARE staff regarding potential projects ahead of the application deadline. To learn more about LARE grant requirements or to submit an application, visit on.IN.gov/lare-manual. Applications should be completed and submitted electronically.