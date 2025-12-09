On Monday afternoon, December 8, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was patrolling US 50 in Shoals when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashley Moore. During the interaction, Trooper Lents recognized indicators of criminal activity. Moore also showed visible signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana was located. Moore was arrested and transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test. Moore was then transported to the Martin County jail where she is being held on bond. Moore was convicted of OVWI in 2024 making this arrest a felony.

• Ashley L. Moore, 40, West Baden Springs, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Master Trooper Jarrod Lents

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law