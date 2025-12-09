Richard Edward Ernst, 90, of Siberia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 8, 2025, at Serenity Spring at Northwood in Jasper. Richard was born on April 19, 1935, the last child of Francis “Leo” Ernst and Clara Jasper. His siblings were Perline Schaefer, Victor Ernst, Rita Gogel, Lucille Hendricks, and Mary Lee Quinlin.

Richard was born with a cleft palate, and his father traveled three days by buggy to Indianapolis to have it repaired. Three days after returning home, the repair reopened, and his mother became very ill. Due to her illness, they were unable to make the trip again.

Richard attended school until the 8th grade but struggled to communicate effectively. He was placed in a group home in 1986 after the passing of both parents. Later, it was determined that he had Fragile X Syndrome, which was passed through a gene on the Jasper side of the family. Richard loved watching the firemen from his swing at the group home, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Ernie.”

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 10, at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Siberia at 1:30 p.m. CT. Richard will be laid to rest alongside his parents. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.