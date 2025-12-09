Rose Marie (Gehlhausen) Vitiello, 100, of Louisville,Ky, passed away on Saturday, December 6th at Nazareth Home Highlands. Rose was born September 27, 1925, to Harry and Charlotte (Reutman) Gehlhausen. She married Joseph Vitiello on November 4, 1944 at Camp Breckenridge Ky, one day before he shipped out for overseas duty. They shared 63 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on March 22, 2007. She will be remembered for her kindness, devotion to family, and love of crocheting afghans, gardening and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Ann “Becky” Singer (Michael). Rose is also survived by 5 grandchildren : Eric C. Vitiello Jr. (Dawn), Helen Brook Vitiello Haverstick, Elizabeth Sommer Singer Glauberman (Micah), Andrew Joseph “A.J.” Singer (Loren), Aaron Michael Singer, Aaron’s fiancé Nicki Blasi and her son Parker Blasi. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Emily, Alex, Abigail, Phoebe, Jack, Asher, Rachel, Levi, Noah, and Maya.

Rose was preceded in death by her son Eric Charles Vitiello, Sr., her parents and all 8 of her siblings: Harriet, Jerome, Charles, Charlotte, Herbert, Mary, Eugene, Eugenia “Dolly”.

Funeral services will be held at St. Ferdinand Church on Friday, December 12th at 10:00 AM ET. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services.

