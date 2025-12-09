Robert M. Blanckaert, age 67, of Santa Claus, passed away at 9:25 a.m., Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 26, 1958 to Robert L. and Patricia Blanckaert. He married Gale Minch on May 15, 1987 in Davison, Michigan. Robert worked for Buick as a toolmaker and was a lifetime auto enthusiast. After retiring, he moved to Santa Claus, Indiana. He enjoyed boating and fishing, was a skilled Euchre player, and never paid retail. He could fix anything from cars to robotic vacuums, and used his talent to help others, especially the Christmas Lake Village Garden Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother-in-law, George Minch.

He is survived by his wife, Gale Blanckaert of Santa Claus; two sons, Michael (Melody) Zeek of St. Louis, Missouri and Robert T. (Pooja Pasawala) Blanckaert of Belmont, California; one brother, Thomas (Laurie) Blanckaert of Mooresville, North Carolina; one sister, Suzi (Donald) McMonagle of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Mitchell Zeek; one brother-in-law, Gary (Debbie) Minch; and one sister-in-law, Gay Ann (Dennis Light) Messier.

Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. No services will be held. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com.