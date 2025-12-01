Saint Meinrad Archabbey, a Benedictine monastery in southern Indiana, will offer several reduced-rate Young Adult Retreats in 2026 at the Saint Meinrad Guest House and Retreat Center. The retreats are open to young adults ages 18-35.

The cost for the weekend retreat is $50 for a single room or $100 for a double room, which includes two nights of lodging and all meals.

Organized by Fr. Simon Herrmann, OSB, the unstructured retreat format is designed to help participants step away from the demands of daily life and enter a space of quiet, reflection, and spiritual renewal. In addition to joining the monks for prayer and Mass, retreatants may meet one-on-one with a spiritual mentor for conversations about faith and life.

Retreat weekends offer opportunities for personal prayer, Eucharistic Adoration, confession, and leisure, as well as time to enjoy the natural beauty of the Saint Meinrad campus. There are no formal group conferences, allowing participants to create their own retreat experience.

Retreat dates for 2026 are as follows:

• January 9-11, 2026

• April 17-19, 2026

• May 29-31, 2026, special St. Carlo Acutis Video Gamers Young Adult Retreat

• August 7-9, 2026

• October 23-25, 2026

The May 29-31 weekend will feature the St. Carlo Acutis Video Gamers Young Adult Retreat, celebrating the canonization of Carlo Acutis on September 7, 2025. The retreat will bring together Catholic and other Christian gamers for a weekend of prayer and conferences reflecting on The Rule of St. Benedict and video games, fellowship over meals, Eucharistic devotion, and video gaming.

Additionally, there are four spots available for young adults in the basket weaving retreat lead by Br. Jean Fish, OSB, scheduled for October 16-18, 2026. The fee is $40, and any interested young adult should register directly with Br. Jean at baskets@saintmeinrad.edu.

To register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats or call the Guest House and Retreat Center at 812-357-6611.