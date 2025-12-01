Ronnie Lee “RC” Chumbley, age 82, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born May 25, 1943, in Dubois County, to John F. and Sylvia A. (King) Chumbley. Ronnie was an owner/operator truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, mushroom huntingand spending time with his grandchildren. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Harold Chumbley and one sister Geneva Atkins.

Ronnie is survived by one son, Johnny (Rhonda) Chumbley of Birdseye; two grandsons, Brandon (Michaela) Chumbley and Austin (Samantha) Chumbley both of St. Anthony; two great granddaughters, Everly and Leah Chumbley.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with Bob Deel officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Birdseye Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com