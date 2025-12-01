Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to welcome Leonid Drozhinin, MD, a board-certified diagnostic and interventional radiologist, to its medical staff. Known to many patients simply as “Dr. Leo,” Dr. Drozhinin brings a unique blend of expertise, compassion, and innovation to DCH’s Imaging Department.

Dr. Drozhinin’s first day at DCH will be Dec. 5, 2025. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the New York University School of Medicine, Dr. Drozhinin completed his fellowship training in Vascular and Interventional Radiology through the prestigious joint program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He is certified by the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology and holds a Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

At DCH, Dr. Drozhinin will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures, including minimally invasive vascular treatments, image-guided biopsies, pain management procedures, dialysis access interventions, and emergency inpatient procedures.

Bringing Advanced Care Closer to Home

For Dr. Drozhinin, joining Daviess Community Hospital represents both a professional opportunity and a personal mission.

“DCH is expanding its clinical capabilities and investing in improved access to specialty care for the community,” Dr. Drozhinin said. “I was drawn to the opportunity to build a modern, high-quality interventional radiology service that keeps advanced care close to home for patients who might otherwise need to travel. That’s the kind of progress that truly makes a difference.”

Dr. Drozhinin’s work blends technology and compassion—two cornerstones of DCH’s patient-centered approach. As both a diagnostic and interventional radiologist, he interprets imaging studies such as CTs, MRIs, ultrasounds, and X-rays to diagnose disease, while also performing minimally invasive procedures guided by those same technologies. His ability to both identify and treat disease often spares patients from more invasive surgeries and long recovery times.

“I was drawn to radiology because it combines anatomy, technology, and problem-solving,” Dr. Drozhinin said. “Imaging gives you a complete view of a patient’s condition, and interventional radiology adds the ability to immediately treat disease in a minimally invasive way.”

A Calm Presence in Critical Moments

Dr. Drozhinin’s commitment to medicine was solidified early in his career when he treated a patient with severe bleeding who was too unstable for surgery. Using a minimally invasive embolization procedure, he was able to stop the hemorrhage within minutes.

“Seeing how imaging and intervention can immediately alter the course of a life-threatening situation reaffirmed why I chose this field,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how the right diagnosis or procedure can change everything for a patient.”

An Approach Centered on Communication and Compassion

For Dr. Drozhinin, patient care begins with clear communication.

“My approach is straightforward: provide accurate diagnoses, offer minimally invasive solutions whenever possible, and make sure patients and providers understand the plan clearly,” he said. “Reducing fear and uncertainty through communication is as important as the procedure itself.”

Fluent in English, Russian, and conversant in Spanish, Dr. Drozhinin values making every patient feel understood and at ease.

Outside of medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, cooking, exploring the outdoors, and reading science fiction and classic literature.

Building Trust and Expanding Opportunity at DCH

Daviess Community Hospital’s leadership views Dr. Drozhinin’s arrival as a major step in expanding access to specialty imaging and interventional services locally. His expertise strengthens DCH’s ability to offer advanced diagnostics and treatments close to home—enhancing both convenience and patient outcomes for the region.

“Dr. Drozhinin’s extensive training and dedication to patient care align perfectly with DCH’s mission to deliver exceptional healthcare with compassion,” said Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Daviess Community Hospital. “He will play a vital role in ensuring our patients receive the same caliber of care here in Washington that they’d expect at a large metropolitan center.”

As Dr. Drozhinin begins his new role, he says he is eager to meet patients and collaborate with local providers.

“Indiana offers a welcoming community and a great environment for raising a family,” he said. “I look forward to building long-term relationships with patients and providers while helping expand access to advanced medical care right here at home.”

For more information about Imaging and Radiology Services at DCH, call (812) 254-9324 or visit www.dchosp.org/imaging.