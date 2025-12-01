The Pike County 4-H Council and Pike County Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce the First Annual Opportunity Fair, scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM EST at the 4-H Fair Grounds in Hornady Park.

Organizer Judy Krieg with Pike County 4H Council, “We want to do our part to help our future leaders explore: all the avenues available. It is just as important that kids have the opportunity to identify the futures they aren’t interested in as much as the ones they are interested in. Identify the “yes”es and the “no”s. We want to invite everyone looking at “what’s next” High Schoolers, Middle Schoolers, even a 25 or 30 year old who maybe looking for a change of focus.”

Created to bridge the gap between young people and the ever-changing workforce, the Opportunity Fair will bring together a wide range of trade unions, training institutions, armed forces branches, and regional employers eager to connect with the next generation of talent.

Representatives will be on-site from groups including the National Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, Laborers Local 561, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136, IBEW Local 16, Tri-State CDL School, Vincennes Beauty College, Operators Local 161, Universal Tech Institute, and Boilermakers Local 374.Additional participants currently being finalized include Sheet Metal Workers, Carpenters, Iron Workers, Marines, Salon Professional Academy, Pelham, Jasper Engines & Transmissions, MasterBrand, Vutec, and Deaconess Health System.

The event will also feature a Local Job Opportunities Table, résumé and application support, and interview tips for anyone seeking employment or career development.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming interest from organizations wanting to engage with our students and community members,” Jill Hyneman, Executive Director of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce shared. “Pike County’s future workforce is strong, and events like this help showcase the pathways available to them.”

The Opportunity Fair is open to students from all schools, homeschoolers, and anyone exploring new career possibilities. Attendance is free.