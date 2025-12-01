Oscar Schepers, 91, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, November 29th at The Timbers of Jasper.

Oscar was born in St. Anthony on July 28, 1934 to Theodore and Margaret (Buechler) Schepers. Oscar married Marlene Uebelhor on August 24, 1957, in St. Ferdinand Church. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and the Ferdinand American Legion Post 124.

Oscar enjoyed fishing, woodworking and playing cards. He also enjoyed delivering Ferdinand News and Spencer County Leader newspapers. Oscar was especially honored to have been part of the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

Oscar is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene Schepers; four sons, Gene (Diane) Schepers, David “Weasel” (Joyce) Schepers and Paul Schepers all of Ferdinand, Mike (Rhee) Schepers of Lizton, IN.; four daughters, Julie (Mark) Lane of Evansville, Sister Doris Schepers of Ferdinand, Barb (Dave) Jochim of Santa Claus and Carol (Darin) Tucker of Spencer; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Silkwood, Emily (Nolan) Weyer, Matthew (Emily) Lane, Rachel Lane, Eric (Lacey) Schepers, Eryn Jochim and Alana (Alex) Weyer; five great-grandchildren also survive.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Margaret Schepers and a brother, Charles Schepers.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 4th at St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 3rd from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and also on Thursday at St. Ferdinand Church from 9:00 AM ET until time of services.

