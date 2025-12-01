The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is recognizing Springs Valley athlete Calvin Seitz for an impressive achievement on the cross country course. Seitz competed in Wisconsin during wintry conditions and secured first place at the Brooks XC Midwest Championship.

His performance earned him the Midwest title and a trip to the national championships in San Diego on December thirteen. The department noted that his effort reflects the determination and resilience often associated with Hoosier athletes.

Local officials say they are proud to see Seitz represent Springs Valley, Orange County, and the Midwest on the national stage. He will compete in San Diego next month, with strong support behind him from the community.

More information can be found on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.