The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a scam that is circulating in the area and involves messages that appear to come from the DMV or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. According to the department, residents have reported receiving texts, emails, and phone calls claiming there is a problem with their account or personal information.

Scammers are using these messages to push fake links or request sensitive details such as payment information or personal identification. The sheriff’s office reminds the public that the DMV and BMV do not request Social Security numbers, banking information, or any form of payment through unsolicited messages.

Residents are urged to avoid clicking unfamiliar links and to verify any concerns directly through the official DMV or BMV website or by contacting their local branch. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report the incident to local law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office asks the community to share the warning to help protect others from falling victim to the scam.