The National Fire Protection Association reports that space heaters and heating stoves were responsible for 332 deaths in home heating equipment fires in the United States between 2019 and 2023. Nearly half of all home heating fires during that four-year period occurred during the winter months of December, January, and February, when residents rely most heavily on supplemental heat.

Safety officials urge residents to use alternative-heating sources—such as space heaters, heating stoves, and fireplaces—only as a last resort. If they must be used, experts stress that caution, proper maintenance, and safe operation are essential. Authorities also warn that household appliances like ovens should never be used for heat, as this can result in carbon monoxide poisoning.

A number of quick precautions can reduce the risk. Space heaters should always have a three-foot safety perimeter, be kept away from loose or flammable materials, and be plugged directly into a wall outlet rather than a power strip. Only one space heater should be used per outlet, and they must never be left running unattended or while sleeping. Kerosene heaters should be refueled outdoors and only after they have cooled completely.

Fireplaces also require careful use. Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected regularly by certified professionals, and only dry, seasoned firewood should be burned to prevent creosote buildup. Gas fireplaces need proper ventilation and a working carbon monoxide detector nearby. The fireplace damper must remain open while hot ashes remain to prevent toxic gas buildup, and a sturdy screen should always be in place to stop flying sparks. All fires should be fully extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.

State officials say taking these steps significantly reduces the chance of home heating fires and carbon monoxide emergencies during the winter season.

For a full list of safety guidelines and additional resources, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s alternative-heating safety page at:

https://www.in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/fire-safety/alternative-heating/