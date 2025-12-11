The annual Our Precious Angels candlelight ceremony scheduled for Sunday at the Dubois County Fairgrounds memorial site has been canceled due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills. While the group gathering will not take place, families and friends who have lost a loved one are still encouraged to visit the memorial site on their own this Sunday.

Christmas floral picks will be available for those who have plaques on the memorial wall, and parents may pick up special holiday ornaments to personalize with their child’s name and hang on the memorial Christmas tree. Community members are also encouraged to take part in the International Compassionate Friends worldwide observance by lighting a candle in memory of a departed loved one at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Our Precious Angels is a Dubois County not-for-profit organization that provides support to parents, families, and friends coping with the loss of a child. The memorial garden was built and is maintained entirely through donations and serves as a peaceful place to reflect at any time of day.

Those wishing to support the organization may contribute by dropping off or mailing donations to Springs Valley Bank & Trust, c/o Teller, P.O. Box 830, Jasper, IN 47547-0830. Donors are asked to include “Our Precious Angels” on the memo line.

Anyone with questions or in need of support may contact Bob Bleemel at 812-639-0542, Lisa Schroering at 812-631-1718, Lisa Feldmeyer at 812-630-3412, or Kathy Vollmer at 812-631-1412.