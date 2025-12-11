Sandra Frances Therese (Leinenbach) Begle, (she always loved to recite her full name), known to all as “Sandy,” passed away at age 86, Tuesday, December 9, at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand. Sandy was born on January 16, 1939, to Robert and Evelyn (Linette) Leinenbach. Sandy graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1958, where she and her ‘52 Dodge, “Sadie” were quite famous. She played in an accordion band, was an accomplished water skier in her youth, and a lifelong member of the Daughters of Isabella. She married Donald Lee (Donnie) Begle of Bretzville on January 17, 1959, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Sandy was a beautician and a housewife. She worked at a bakery, the Ferdy Flyer, and her last job was as a cook at the original Scenic Hills nursing home, a job she loved dearly and retired from only because of her failing eyesight.

Sandy enjoyed attending local dances with her high school buddies but truly loved dancing with Donnie. Sandy claimed he always had to bring an extra shirt to the dances because he would inevitably come upon a fight where someone needed his assistance, resulting in a torn or bloody shirt. She never admitted it, but we think Sandy liked the excitement and bit of danger Donnie provided. Sandy spoke often of the neighborhood in which she and Donnie raised their boys. Those neighbors of the Dirt Street gang were always in her heart and in many of the stories she told about that special time in her life. Sandy later loved spending winters in Houston, visiting with and spoiling her three granddaughters. Sandy was dedicated to serving others in her life and in her jobs. Sandy wanted to be remembered as someone who helped a lot of people and she hoped that they knew she loved them all.

Sandy survived her parents, husband, sister Janis Morgan, brother Bobby Leinenbach, and middle son Kevin (Vally). She is survived by sons Brian and Darin, daughter-in-law Eileen, granddaughters Bridgette (Lizzy Mroz) Begle, Erin (Erin Sims) Begle, and Kate Begle, sisters-in laws Nancy (Begle) Johnson and Sue (Begle) Elliott, brothers-in-law Tom (Norma) Begle, Frank (Cheryl) Begle, Lee (Ginny) Begle, and George Morgan, as well as special niece and long-time running buddy Denise Leinenbach, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will take place at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Friday, December 12 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at St. Ferdinand Church, Christ the King Parish at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13, with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to help support the new Christmas Pyramid at; Ferdinand Tourism, Christmas Pyramid, P.O. Box 106, Ferdinand, Indiana, 47532.