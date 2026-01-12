Jasper Arts will welcome the Beo String Quartet to the Jasper Arts Center for a sold-out performance on Saturday, January 17, 2026, as part of Jasper Arts’ Backstage Series.

Designed for audiences who enjoy an up-close, more personal concert experience, the Backstage Series brings

exceptional artists to Jasper in an intimate setting, highlighting artistry, connection, and the unique energy that can only

happen in a live performance. The Beo String Quartet’s appearance continues the series’ tradition of presenting dynamic

musicianship and memorable evenings for local and regional patrons.

“Backstage Series performances create a special connection between artist and audience,” said Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Arts. “We’re thrilled to welcome Beo String Quartet to Jasper, and we’re grateful for the incredible support that led to a sold-out show.”

This performance is sold out, but some tickets may be available at the door. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through Jasper Arts and to use caution with third-party resale sites, which may list invalid or overpriced tickets.

For more information about Jasper Arts, visit their website.