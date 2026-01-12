Today, January 12th, 2026, Governor Mike Braun joined local leaders to celebrate the ribbon cutting of The District Phase II, a major workforce housing development in Princeton made possible through a READI 2.0 investment.

The project added 110 new one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to the existing community, expanding housing options near Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana and helping more Hoosiers live closer to where they work. Combined with Phase I, The District will provide more than 250 total units of workforce housing in Gibson County.

“By partnering with local leaders and job creators, we’re expanding housing supply and strengthening communities across Indiana. Our $3 million investment unlocked $14 million of private funds that are helping Hoosier workers find affordable housing.” — Governor Mike Braun

The project received nearly $3 million in READI 2.0 funding, which helped unlock more than $14 million in private investment, while additional matching funds were provided by JWK Investments, Liberty Federal Credit Union, and the City of Princeton.

Phase I of The District, supported by a $2.5 million READI 1.0 investment, opened in 2024. More than half of its residents are Toyota employees, addressing a critical housing shortage for workers who previously faced commutes of 40 minutes or more each way.

For more information about the READI program, visit their website.