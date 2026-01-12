Today, Jan. 12, State Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) offered an amendment that would require Hoosiers to approve state funding for the Mid-States Corridor Project via public question on the November 2026 general election ballot. This comes after the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced last week that they had to cancel over 340 scheduled projects across the state. Meanwhile, the unpopular Mid-States Corridor Project would cost taxpayers over $3.4 billion dollars. The amendment was struck down on procedural grounds.

“Public input is key to our democracy,” Hamilton said. “House Bill 1019, the underlying bill, allows Hoosiers to weigh in on judge residency requirements. Why not allow them to weigh in on pricey taxpayer-funded projects?

“INDOT recently canceled over 340 scheduled road projects – projects in our districts that were going to make our communities safer, build better infrastructure and lower costs for Hoosiers. We didn’t have enough money for these projects, but we were able to find $3.4 billion for a project that Hoosiers do not want. Public polling has shown that the residents of communities impacted by this new highway are overwhelmingly opposed.

“Given the time-sensitive nature of this issue with INDOT seeming to rush this project through, this is a good way and probably the only way to allow taxpayers to give input on a project that may place a financial burden on their community.

“I believe that we must make investments that will lead to a strong economic future for our state. However, those investments must weigh the cost to communities, property owners and taxpayers against potential economic benefit. It is unclear whether this project will truly benefit the communities and taxpayers that will bear the cost. Before this project gets rushed across the finish line, let’s ask the taxpayers directly if they approve of their money being used in this way.”