On Friday, January 9, 2025, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Trooper Jon Villanueva was patrolling the City of Jasper near Newton Street and 10th Street when he stopped a Honda passenger car for failing to dim the vehicle’s bright lights. Trooper Villanueva spoke to the driver of the car and the passenger, who identified himself as Jessee B. Reed, 58, of Huntingburg. During the interaction, Trooper Villanueva recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of a K-9.

Jasper Sergeant Duncan and his K-9 partner, Mack, arrived to assist Trooper Villanueva. K-9 Mack performed an open-air sniff of the car and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Due to a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, officers conducted a search and found two small bags containing approximately 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine, controlled substances, legend drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Trooper Villanueva arrested Reed and transported him to the Dubois County Jail without incident.

Jesse B. Reed was arrested and preliminary charged with the following:

• Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

• Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony

• Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Jon Villanueva

Assisting in this incident were Jasper Police Sergeant Duncan and K-9 Mack.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.