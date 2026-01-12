Saturday night, January 10, Sergeant Teresa Vaal was patrolling State Road 66 in Tell City when she observed a vehicle without any working taillights. Sergeant Vaal stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Hunter Johnson. While speaking with Johnson, Sergeant Vaal observed visible signs of impairment. Johnson was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City for a chemical test. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Perry County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Hunter L. Johnson, 19, Tell City, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption of Alcohol – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Sergeant Teresa Vaal

Assisting Officers – Trooper Jack Fischer

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law