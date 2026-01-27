Hazardous weather-related travel conditions are forcing the temporary closure of several Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The BMV says branches in Loogootee, Clarksville, and Dale will be closed for the day.

Customers with scheduled skills exams or branch appointments at those locations will be contacted by the BMV to reschedule once normal operations resume.

The BMV Contact Center will remain open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and can be reached at 888-692-6841. Some transactions can also be completed online through the myBMV website.