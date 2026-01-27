The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce invites local small business owners, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals to attend a Canva Crash Course on Wednesday, February 11, from 12:00–1:00 p.m. The event will be held in the Cherry Room at the Jasper Public Library.

This hands-on training will introduce participants to the benefits of using Canva as a marketing tool for their business. Attendees will learn basic graphic design skills through Canva, including a step-by-step tutorial on navigating the platform and creating professional-looking marketing materials with ease.

The session is designed for beginners and those looking to enhance their current marketing efforts, providing practical tools that can be used immediately to strengthen brand presence and visual communication.

The Canva Crash Course is free for Dubois County Chamber members. Non-members may attend for $10.

To register follow this link: https://beeid.org/441ca4163644

For more information, please contact the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. info@duboiscountychamber.com

812-827-4095