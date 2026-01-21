As summer nears, the City of Huntingburg is looking for applicants for the 2026 pool season.

Positions include managers, assistant managers, lifeguards, front desk positions, and concession stand workers.

Applicants must be at least 14 years of age to apply and 15 years of age to be a life guard. All training and certification is provided.

For those interested, applications are available at the Huntingburg City Hall at 508 E 4th street. The City of Huntingburg asks that all applications be returned to City Hall by March 27th, 2026.