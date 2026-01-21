Daviess Community Hospital will host a communitywide Tailgate Party Themed Lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the DCH Cafeteria.

The lunch is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. The menu will include tailgate favorites such as chicken wings, corndogs and barbecue, with pricing based on meal selections.

The Tailgate Party is part of the hospital’s ongoing monthly themed lunch series organized by the DCH Food and Nutrition Services team. These events offer a unique way to bring people together over flavorful, seasonal meals while highlighting the role food plays in hospitality, healing and connection.

“Food brings people together, and that sense of connection is something we want to create for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Rebecca Vest, CDM, CFPP, food service director at DCH. “Whether you’re a staff member, patient, or visitor, these themed lunches are designed to offer a moment of fun and flavor during your day.”

The cafeteria events support DCH’s broader commitment to service excellence by offering thoughtful, community-oriented experiences beyond clinical care. Each themed lunch creates opportunities for staff and guests to relax, recharge and enjoy time together.

For more information on DCH events, visit www.dchosp.org/news/events.