The American Red Cross is reporting a severe blood shortage and is urging eligible donors to give as soon as possible to help ensure patients do not face delays in lifesaving care.

Winter months traditionally place added strain on the nation’s blood supply due to seasonal illnesses, severe weather, and fewer donation appointments. Volunteer blood donors play a critical role in maintaining a stable supply for hospitals and patients in need.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is offering limited-time incentives. Individuals who donate blood through January 25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Those who donate between January 26 and February 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. More information on that promotion can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

The Red Cross continues to emphasize that making and keeping donation appointments is essential to meeting patient needs during this critical time.