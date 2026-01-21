Families still considering participation in the St. Pat’s Miss Shamrock Pageant have another opportunity to learn more about the program.

A Parent Information Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Ireland Elementary School. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. for Little Miss and Mister participants, followed by a session for Teen and Miss contestants at 6:30 p.m.

The Miss Shamrock Pageant includes divisions for Miss Shamrock, Miss Teen Shamrock, and Little Miss and Mister, offering youth the chance to take part in a community tradition tied to St. Patrick’s celebrations in Ireland.

The registration deadline for the pageant is Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The pageant itself will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Additional details and registration information are available online at www.stpatsirelandin.com/missshamrock.