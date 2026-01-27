The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has reported the Indiana’s unemployment rate in December was 3.5%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for December was 4.4%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.6% compared to the national rate of 62.4%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,495,276.

December 2025 total private employment is 2,849,500 an decrease of 5,800 since September.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Financial Activities (+800)

All Other (+400)

As of December 31, 2025, there were 83,797 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on January 3, 2026, Indiana had 25,414 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information can find resources at in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.