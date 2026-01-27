Kimball International has introduced DesignSuite, a new, end-to-end design support experience created to simplify the path from vision to specification; helping A&D and Dealer Partners move with greater clarity, momentum, and confidence throughout the design process.

DesignSuite is a curated design program that brings together collaboration, technical precision, and responsive support into one cohesive offering. Purposefully streamlined, it helps A&D teams and Dealer Partners move seamlessly from early vision through order-ready solutions without unnecessary handoffs, delays, or guesswork.

At its core, DesignSuite unifies three distinct services, Project Design, Quick Quote, and Audit, under a single framework. Each service is designed to meet partners where they are, whether shaping early concepts, validating scope and pricing, or ensuring final specifications are accurate and aligned before order placement.

DesignSuite functions as an extension of the design team, offering thoughtful partnership, flexible engagement, and a consistent delivery model across projects of all sizes and complexities. With improved visibility into timing, ownership, and next steps, teams gain confidence not only in the solution, but in the overall workflow.

To learn more about Kimball International’s DesignSuite, visit: kimballinternational.com/designsuite.html.