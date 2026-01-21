Cold temperatures and winter weather are expected to move into the area this weekend, prompting safety reminders from local officials, utility providers, and health experts.

The Jasper Police Department is urging motorists to use extra caution as snow and changing road conditions move in. Officials say small adjustments, such as slowing down, increasing following distance, and allowing extra travel time, can greatly improve safety during winter driving. Drivers are also encouraged to review winter driving safety tips before heading out.

At the same time, Jasper Municipal Utilities has issued an Extreme Cold Advisory as much of the Midwest faces well-below-normal temperatures through Monday. Forecasts call for near-zero or subzero temperatures in some areas, along with potentially dangerous wind chills. Residents are encouraged to limit prolonged exposure to the cold and take steps to protect themselves and their homes.

Health officials warn that extreme cold can be dangerous and, in some cases, deadly. According to the National Weather Service, more than 1,100 Americans died from cold-related causes between 1988 and 2023. Prolonged exposure without proper clothing increases the risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and experts note that cold-related illnesses can occur at temperatures as high as 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warning signs of hypothermia include numbness, low energy, discolored skin, slurred speech, confusion, and clumsy or fumbling hands. Medical attention is needed if a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Frostbite symptoms may include numbness, skin discoloration, and skin that appears firm or waxy.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors whenever possible and wear warm, layered clothing when going outside. Recommended items include hats, scarves or face coverings, thermal layers, water-resistant coats, insulated mittens, and waterproof footwear with layered socks. Those working outdoors should take frequent breaks in warm shelters, drink warm non-caffeinated beverages, and eat high-calorie foods to help maintain body heat.

Jasper Municipal Utilities also reminds customers that extreme cold often leads to increased energy use and higher heating costs. Residents are encouraged to manage energy consumption by lowering thermostats when it can be done safely, noting that even a one-degree adjustment can make a noticeable difference in energy bills during extended cold periods.

Travel should be minimized during extreme cold, but if travel is necessary, drivers are urged to prepare an emergency kit in case they become stranded. Officials also remind residents to use space heaters safely by following manufacturer instructions and turning them off before leaving home or going to bed. Pet owners are encouraged to bring animals indoors or provide adequate shelter, as pets are also vulnerable to hypothermia and frostbite.

Officials continue to stress the importance of planning ahead, staying informed, and taking simple precautions to stay safe and warm as winter weather settles into the region this weekend.