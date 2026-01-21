While summer may not be for another few months, the Jasper Park and Recreation is looking for anybody interested in joining their Pool Services Team and team of lifeguards.

Positions include concessions, admissions, deck crew, and of course, lifeguards.

The Deck Crew includes slide attendant, platform attendant, bag checks, deck roaming and cleaning.

All positions are paid, and applicants must be at least 15 years old to apply.

For those interested in applying, applications are available at jasperindiana.gov.