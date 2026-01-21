Stephen P. Warner II, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at home.

Stephen was born in Anderson, Indiana, on June 19, 1959, to Stephen I and Oneida (McNeely) Warner.

He was an avid NASCAR, Arkansas Razorback and Indianapolis Colts fan. He was a comic book collector and previously enjoyed building model cars.

Surviving are three children, Sarah Williamson, Cincinnati, OH, Stacy (Josh) Tackett, Georgetown, KY, and Matthew (Taylor) Warner, Wichita Falls, TX, seven grandchildren, Haleigh and Olivia Williamson, Jordan Tackett, and Cullen, Brinley, Amelia, and Deagen Warner, his mother, Oneida Williams, McCrory, AR, two sisters, Jaima (Chris) Boyer, Paoli, IN, Kandance (Marty) Williams, McCrory, AR, and two brothers, Travis (Betty) Warner, Hampton, AR, and Tracy (Melinda) Warner, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his father, Stephen P. Warner I and two brothers, James and Sean Warner.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

