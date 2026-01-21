The Crawford County Sheriff Department has released that a winter storm is expected to bring moderate to major impacts to central Kentucky and southern Indiana this weekend. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are forecast this weekend with the possibility of a wintry mix of snow and sleet across southern Kentucky.

The storm is expected to occur early Saturday morning and continue through Monday morning.

Affected areas include Dubois County, Crawford County, Orange County, Perry County, Harrison County, and more.

It is advised to plan for considerable disruptions to daily life, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions and ready to avoid travel if possible, and to also monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.