The Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Department of Homeland Security urge Hoosiers to prepare for a significant winter weather event this weekend.

A winter storm will have statewide impacts Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026, and heavy snowfall is expected, especially for the southern half of the state. Extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chills are also forecasted Friday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 27.

The greatest impacts to travel will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning, but impacts are expected to be ongoing due to frigid temperatures and the possibility of blowing, drifting snow.

INDOT will have all available plows and drivers out on state-maintained roads (state highways, interstates, and U.S. routes), and preparations are being made to ensure trucks, equipment and personnel are ready. Over 940 plow trucks and over 1,600 plow operators will be deployed over the weekend, with additional winter operations personnel providing support. Crews will remain active for the duration of the event and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.

It takes an average of two-to-three hours for crews to complete a full snow route. During heavy snowfall rates, roadways will become snow-covered between plow passes. Extreme temperatures will hinder the effectiveness of salt so plowing will be INDOT’s main course of action during this winter event. Drivers will treat as conditions allow, and additives may be used to increase the effectiveness of salt. These temperatures will also have an effect on plow fuel systems, requiring the use of fuel additives to prevent freezing.

To help in the upcoming days, motorists are encouraged to keep these tips in mind over the course of this winter event:

Avoid travel during and immediately after winter weather if possible

Share travel plans with others, including route and estimated time of arrival

Have an emergency car kit that includes at minimum, water, snacks, blankets, extra clothing, a phone charger, a small shovel, and a flashlight

Clear snow from all over the vehicle, not just the windows

Consider using fuel treatments to prevent fuel lines from freezing due to extreme temperatures

Utilize main routes where help may be more readily available if needed

Be alert for flashing lights and always give snow plows, first responders, and tow companies extra space to work

Drive to the conditions: leave early, slow down, and increase following and stopping distances

Do not overestimate your driving skills or the capability of your vehicle to handle the snow

When in doubt, stay off the road

In addition, resources available to use during the winter weather include: