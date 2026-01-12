Latest News

The 2026 Jasper Chamber of Commerce Legislative Sessions are coming up within the next couple months, and 18 WJTS_TV will record, produce, and broadcast them.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast Sessions will occur on Saturday, January 24th, and Saturday, March 14th, both from 9:00AM to 10:30AM EST at the JCCB/Lecture Hall on the VUJ Campus.

The January 24th session will be broadcasted on Thursday, January 29th, 2026 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST with a YouTube Video Live at 8:00 PM, and also on Sunday, February 1st, 2026 at 2:30PM EST / 1:30PM CST.

The March 14th session will be broadcasted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026 at 8:00PM EST / 7:00PM CST with a YouTube Video Live at 8:00 PM, and also on that following Sunday, March 29th at 2:00PM EST / 1:00PM CST.

Each program is approximately one hour and thirty minutes in length.

On By Jane Jackson

