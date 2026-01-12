The Memorial Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Craig Buse and Clara Fromme to its Board of Directors.

Craig Buse joined Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in 2002 and has held a variety of leadership roles throughout his tenure, currently serving as President & CEO. His leadership is grounded in a strong background in technology, strategic planning, and community banking, with a focus on innovation and relationship-driven service.

Clara Fromme is a lifelong educator, volunteer, and community leader whose impact has rippled across generations in Dubois County. A revered English teacher at Jasper High School for over three decades, Fromme chaired the English Department for 25 years and was instrumental in launching dual credit programs, a Shakespearean Festival, and literary recognition initiatives like the Derexa King Award. Her devotion to excellence in education earned her repeated accolades from students and institutions alike, including a Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship, which took her to England and Canada to “walk where Shakespeare walked.” Fromme is added as an ex-officio member of the board as the active President of the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig and Clara to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation Board,” said Deidra Church, Director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation. “Their extensive leadership experience, strategic mindset, and deep commitment to strengthening our communities will be tremendous assets as we continue advancing our mission in support of patient care, caregivers, and healthcare excellence.”

Buse holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a master’s degree in information security from Capella University. He is a 2012 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, and completed the Dubois County Leadership Academy in 2011. In 2009, he was recognized as a “Rising Star” by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), highlighting his forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence in community banking. In addition to his role at Springs Valley, Buse is actively involved in regional economic and community development efforts. He currently serves on the boards of RADIUS Indiana, Dubois Strong, Indiana Small and Community Development Corporations (ISCDC), the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC), and the Spencer County Economic Development Authority (SCEDA), where he works to foster collaboration and sustainable growth across Southern Indiana. Buse resides in Spencer County with his wife, Erika, and their two sons, Chase and Colton. He is passionate about strengthening communities through innovative banking solutions and meaningful relationships.

Fromme’s spirit of service is evident throughout the community. At Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, she leads the Auxiliary Board and volunteers weekly, offering a warm presence to patients and guests. She coordinates the Festival of Christmas Trees at the Dubois County Museum, helps organize the Diocese of Evansville’s Wisdom Day for seniors, teaches religion at her parish, and makes monthly visits to the elderly and sick. From leading parish bus trips and hosting international guests, to donating blood and writing holiday cards for veterans, Fromme shows up with compassion and creativity wherever she’s needed. A published historian of her hometown of Celestine, Fromme has chronicled the community’s past with care, preserving its legacy for future generations. Her faith, humility, and quiet leadership have made her a role model to students, colleagues, and community members alike.

“We would like to thank outgoing board member Rachel Huls for her time on the board and her commitment to furthering the mission of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation,” said Michael Kern, Chair of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation Board. “Craig and Clara are great additions to our board and bring a unique blend of financial expertise, technological insight, and community-focused leadership. Their perspectives will be invaluable as the Foundation continues to grow its impact across the region.”

Buse and Fromme join 16 other community members and Deaconess Memorial Medical Center staff who serve on the Foundation’s board: Keith Miller (Foundation President), Michael Kern (Board Chairperson), Tina Weisman (Vice-Chairperson), Chad Hoffman (Treasurer), Kendra Rottet (Secretary), Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Dr. Christian Duncheon, Sarah Leonard, Susan Mann, Abby Schmitt, Kathy Sigler, Sonya Seufert, Steve Wigand, Ex-Officio Members Angie Anderson, Deidra Church, and James Huebner, and Emeritus Members E. Kyle Bennett and Bill Rubino.

Since 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has been a beacon of hope, stewarding philanthropic gifts to advance Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s services, assist patients in need, and support the communities it serves. The Foundation’s impact is evident, having assisted over 13,000 patients and granted over $1,684,809 in funds in the last fiscal year, all thanks to the generosity of our donors. Donations made to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation remain local to support the counties Deaconess Memorial Medical Center serves. For more information on the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, like its Facebook page, visit www.deaconessmemorial.com/giving or call 812-996-8426.