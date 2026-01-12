Jasper High School has earned silver recognition on the 2025 College Board AP School Honor Roll, an achievement that highlights the school’s commitment to expanding access to Advanced Placement coursework and student success beyond high school.

The College Board’s AP School Honor Roll evaluates schools in three key areas. Jasper High School received a silver designation for both College Culture, which reflects student participation and engagement in AP courses, and College Credit, which measures success in earning qualifying AP exam scores. The school also earned a platinum ranking in College Optimization, recognizing strong alignment between AP course enrollment and student performance.

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey noted that the recognition reflects the district’s ongoing focus on providing students with meaningful academic challenges, opportunities to earn college credit, and a wider range of options as they prepare for life after graduation.

Additional information about the AP School Honor Roll is available through the College Board at apcentral.collegeboard.org.