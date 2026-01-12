Henrietta “Henri” Hemmer, age 95, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 10th at Brookside Village after a brief illness.

Henri was born August 19, 1930, in Holland, to Albert and Lillian (Balsmeyer) Loewenstein. She married Donald Hemmer on November 11, 1950 at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. She was a 1948 graduate of Holland High School and a life-long member of St. James Lutheran Church where she served as an organist for 41 years. During her lifetime, she was employed by Holland Daries, Inc. as a bookkeeper and subsequently in the banking industry (both Holland National Bank and German American Bank) for 59 years. During that time, she attended and graduated from the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Henri’s favorite pastimes included traveling to visit family throughout the United States, music, crafts and reading. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Jim) Graves of Flagstaff, Arizona; twin granddaughters, Juliann Kurtze and Rachael (Joey) McDonald of Flagstaff; two great-granddaughters, Emmerson and Elise Kurtze; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Crew McDonald; a sister, Martha Rummel of Huntingburg; a brother, David (Mary Ann) Loewenstein of Jasper; many nieces and families.

Visitation for Henri Hemmer will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Funeral services will take place at St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 17th with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Holland. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. James Senior Choir. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.