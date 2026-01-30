Latest News

St. Meinrad Holds Brick Paver Fundraiser Indiana Department of Education Encourages Participation in Summer Meal Program Secretary of State Diego Morales Reminds Candidates: One Week Left to File for Office Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications “Mary and the Saints” France Pilgrimage Offered by Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Verso Ministries

St. Meinrad is giving the public the chance to be a permanent part of St. Meinrad in their Brick Paver Fundraiser.

Individuals may donate a sum of money to have their personal message inscribed on a brick paver that will contribute to an area near the St. Meinrad Community Center.

This can be considered to be a great gift for a loved one, a family or business, a special event, or it can be done in memory of a family member or friend. Whatever the inscription is, you can join the rest of the community by contributing to St. Meinrad in a meaningful and lasting way.

Orders will be taken for this round through February 28, 2026, and will be installed in the spring of 2026.

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMeinradIndianafor more information, or to see the complete album of current pavers. Forms are also available by emailing writstuf@psci.net or calling (812) 309-8523.

On By Jane Jackson

Related Post