St. Meinrad is giving the public the chance to be a permanent part of St. Meinrad in their Brick Paver Fundraiser.

Individuals may donate a sum of money to have their personal message inscribed on a brick paver that will contribute to an area near the St. Meinrad Community Center.

This can be considered to be a great gift for a loved one, a family or business, a special event, or it can be done in memory of a family member or friend. Whatever the inscription is, you can join the rest of the community by contributing to St. Meinrad in a meaningful and lasting way.

Orders will be taken for this round through February 28, 2026, and will be installed in the spring of 2026.

Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMeinradIndianafor more information, or to see the complete album of current pavers. Forms are also available by emailing writstuf@psci.net or calling (812) 309-8523.