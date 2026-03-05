The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.
As of Thursday, March 5th, 2026, at 11:16 PM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Meridian Road – South of State Road 162
- St Anthony Road West – South of Schnellville Road
- Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
- County Road 500 South – West of 400 West
- Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
- County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
- County Road 200 West – South of Sunset Drive
- Ferdinand Road Northwest – Two Places East of County Road 200 West
