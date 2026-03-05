Latest News

Hoosiers to Move Clocks Ahead One Hour This Sunday 13 Roads in Dubois County Closed by Flooding Sister Damien Marie Savino to Speak on Ecology and Theology at St Meinrad UPTOWN Bringing Motown, Soul, and Pop Hits to Jasper Arts Center Daviess Community Hospital Announces New Direct Number for Women’s Health Center

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.

As of Thursday, March 5th, 2026, at 11:16 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Meridian Road – South of State Road 162
  • St Anthony Road West – South of Schnellville Road
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 500 South – West of 400 West
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
  • County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
  • County Road 200 West – South of Sunset Drive
  • Ferdinand Road Northwest – Two Places East of County Road 200 West
On By Celia Neukam

Related Post