Hoosiers will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time begins early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, clocks will “spring forward” one hour, moving ahead to 3 a.m. The annual time change marks the shift to daylight saving time and brings longer daylight hours during the evening in the months ahead.

Most smartphones, computers, and other electronic devices will automatically update to the new time. However, residents are reminded to manually reset wall clocks, watches, appliances, and other devices that do not adjust on their own.

The American Red Cross also encourages families to use the twice-yearly time change as an opportunity to focus on home safety. Officials recommend testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, replacing batteries if needed, and reviewing household emergency plans to ensure families are prepared in case of an emergency.

Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when clocks will once again “fall back” one hour.