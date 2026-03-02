The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a presentation on the Apostle St. Paul with Father Eugene Hensell on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, from 9:45 to 11:45 AM EST.

In this discussion, they’ll ask about St. Paul as he came to the end of ministry if he felt his efforts were successful.

Father Eugene Hensell, OSB, scripture scholar, is a Benedictine monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey. Since 1997, he has been engaged in full-time retreat work throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries. With over 30 years of teaching experience and a strong sense of the Church’s pastoral needs, Father Eugene brings to his students a deep and sympathetic understanding of the challenges facing many facets of life in the contemporary Church.

While this presentation is open to the public and free to attend, registration is required. Those interested can learn more at thedome.org/conversation-with-st-paul, and can register by calling 812-367-1411, ext. 2842. Free will offerings are welcomed.