A call for vendors has been announced by Holland United Methodist Church for their new Farmers Market starting this summer. The market is scheduled for June through September, 2026, on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the Month from 5 to 8 PM.

They are currently looking for farm food, craft, and baking vendors to help make the market a success.

Vendors can register and reserve a space with a weekly or with a seasonal membership for the market by emailing: hollandumcmarket@gmail.com.

More info and market dates will be released at a later time and news of the event can be found on the Holland United Methodist Facebook Page, facebook.com/HollandUnitedMethodistChurch.