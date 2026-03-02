Beaver Dam Amphitheater is set to transform into a high-energy pop culture playground on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, with the Demon Hunters Fan Fest & K-Pop Spectacular; offering an unforgettable day of music, fandom, and family-friendly fun.

At this special concert event, part of the 2026 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series, gates will open at 11 AM, and the show will begin at 12 PM CT, kicking off a day of entertainment for fans of all ages.

The featured performances are DJ Golden Hour with a Live DJ tribute to The Demon Hunters and the Honmoon Princesses presenting Hunting Demons: LET’S SING DEMON HUNTERS, a Live Sing-Along Experience and Dance Group.

In addition the day will have many activities including:

Live DJ Dance Party

Giveaways and Fan Trivia for Prizes

Trading Cards and Collectibles

Dance Group Performances

Contests and Fan Participation Games

Sing-Along Demon Hunters LIVE Show Finale

Tickets will go on presale Wednesday, March 4th, 2026 at 9 AM CT through Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 11:59 PM CT. A password is required to purchase tickets during the presale, and can be received by signing up at BeaverDamAmp.com.

The public ticket sale will start on Friday, March 6th, 2026 at 9 AM CT, with tickets starting at $12.50 (plus standard processing fees).

VIP Meet & Greets and Photo Ops are also offered, with only 100 VIP packages available.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: etix.com/ticket/p/70071557/kpop-demon-hunters-fan-fest-

beaver-dam-beaver-dam-amphitheater.