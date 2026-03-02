Private consulting forester Doug Brown (right) talks with a landowner at another Breakfast with a Forester event in 2024.

The Four Rivers Forestry Committee invites to you to an informal Breakfast with a Forester featuring local DNR and private consulting foresters. The event is scheduled on Saturday April 25th, 8:30am to 10am ahead of the annual Washington Earth Day event at the Washington Conservation Club (350 W 150 S Washington, IN). Discuss forest management concerns, meet your DNR District Forester, and learn about state and federal programs available to landowners.

Everyone is welcome at this free event, and food and refreshments will be provided. Come any time between 8:30 and 10am. After 10, continue the conversation at the Four Rivers Forestry Earth Day booth from 10am to 2pm.

RSVPs are preferred, for questions or to RSVP contact Judi Brown at 812-631-4904, JBrown@abcbirds.org.

The Four Rivers Forestry Committee is made up of individual forest owners, government employees, forestry and wildlife management professionals, and consultant foresters, all working together to improve our forest resource. They support the wise utilization and management of our forest resources, including the use of managed timber harvests, controlled burns, invasive species control, and timber stand improvement.